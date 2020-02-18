UPDATE: Cheddar Bay Biscuits No Longer Unlimited…SORT OF

UPDATE: It has come to our attention that the Cheddar Bay Biscuit saga is not quite as dramatic as once thought. Turns out, the biscuits are still unlimited for dine-in customers. The biscuits are two per entree for delivery and to-go orders. Red Lobster cleared the air on their social media. So, there ya have it.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Red Lobster has quietly announced that Cheddar Bay Biscuits are no longer unlimited.

Say it ain't so!

Honestly, I'm not a big fan of seafood so I can't even remember the last time I went to Red Lobster, but I know this is a big deal to a lot of people.

The new rules are that there are two biscuits per adult entree.

According to brandeating.com, "The way it works now is you can purchase additional biscuits by the dozen or half dozen. Here in Southern California, a half dozen is $2.79, while a dozen is $5.29 (may vary)."

On the bright side, if you are trying to cut carbs then this is helping you out.

Also, according to Red Lobster's Instagram, it's Lobster Fest! So there's that. Maybe that is their way of making up for taking away unlimited biscuits. Filling the void with lobster.

