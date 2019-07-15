Checked Out a Sioux Falls Hydrant Block Party Yet This Summer?

We are so blessed in Sioux Falls to have such a pro-active Parks and Recreation Department. Throughout the year there is always plenty of free family entertainment to choose from.

Whether you make a simple trip to one of our beautiful parks for a picnic, to push the kids on the swings, or take in any number of activities from Storyland Children's Theatre to Family Fishing Saturdays, there is a whole lot to keep you busy.

Now Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have gotten together to throw Hydrant Block Parties throughout the summer! There is one coming up this Thursday, July 18, in the Hayward Park neighborhood on Holbrook Avenue between Bluebird Place and Wren Place.

With the hot and humid weather going on this week, it would be the perfect time to come out to this wet and wild event. There is no registration and it's absolutely free. You can enjoy water sprays from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and play all kinds of games. So suit up and join the fun!

Here is the schedule for the remaining Hydrant Block Parties for the summer:

Thursday, July 25, 1 to 3 PM - Jefferson Park- West 39th Street between South Lyndale and South Jefferson Avenues

Thursday, August 1, 1 to 3 PM - Lincoln Elementary School parking lot on North Euclid Avenue between W. 9th and W. 8th Street.

Thursday, August 8, 1 to 3 PM - Whittier Park- East 4th Street between N. Fairfax and N. Indiana Avenues

Thursday, August 15, 1 to 3 PM - Linwood Park - East 8th Street between E. Walker Way and North Sycamore Avenue

For more information see Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department's Special Events page or check out their Facebook page.