Check Your Pantry There’s Another Flour Recall

When we were kids, the best part of our mom making chocolate chip cookies was eating the raw cookie dough. The crunchy brown sugar and butter flavor were so good, maybe even better than, the finished product. We never gave a second thought to the raw eggs in the dough, let alone the raw flour which could have been problematic too.

Once again, the flour you might have on your kitchen shelves, in the pantry, or the freezer, (yes you can put flour in your freezer) may need to be disposed of due to contamination by a very nasty, potentially disease-causing, pathogen.

General Mills released has announced a recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of September 6, 2020. They are also reminding consumers that flour is not a "ready-to-eat" ingredient.

The reason for the recall is because of E.coli 026 (a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration) being found during a sampling of this product. No illnesses have been reported at this point and the company is doing this out of an abundance of caution. This is the only Gold Medal flour product affected.

If you have this product you are asked to dispose of it, but if possible, "save the product name, UPC (bar code) and Better if Used By Date" to help General Mills Consumer Relations team assist you with a replacement coupon.

For more information see the General Mills website recall page, or call 1-800-230-8103.

Source: General Mills