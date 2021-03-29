Check Your Kitchen, Food Item Sold at Costco Has Been Recalled
Before you reach into the freezer to grab dinner tonight, you might want to check to see if you have a recalled food item on your hands.
Seattle-based Trident Seafoods has voluntarily recalled its Pacific Salmon Burgers, which according to a notice on the Food and Drug Administration's website, may contain small pieces of metal.
The salmon burgers are sold at Costco in blue and orange three-pound boxes of 12. They have a lot number of GC101431 and a 'Best By' date of 01/14/2023.
As of now, no issues have been reported with the consumption of the salmon burgers and Trident says it is not aware of the source of the metal.
Consumers are advised to return the product to Costco for a full refund.
