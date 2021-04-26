Check Your Cupboard for the Recalled Costco Food Item

A possible compromised seal is forcing a food recall.

Eat This, Not That is reporting that Costco has pulled three different varieties of black beans from their shelves:

S&W Organic Black Beans

O Organic Organic Black Beans

O Organic Organic Chili Beans

All three varieties are sold in 15-ounce cans and were sold between February 19 and April 20, 2021.

The beans are manufactured at Minnesota-based Faribault Foods, which is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the voluntary recall due to a possible compromised hermetic seal, which could 'affect can integrity and may cause the cans to leak, bloat or allow bacteria (such as Clostridium botulinum) to grow inside the product…'

Clostridium botulinum, or as its more commonly known botulism, can cause double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness in as little as six hours after exposure. It may lead to paralysis of the breathing muscles, which, in extreme cases, could be fatal.

Consumers are advised to return all recalled products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.