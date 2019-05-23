Check Out This Video! May is Foster Care Awareness Month

https://youtu.be/hu79P3cRdyE "We learned orphans are easier to ignore before you know their names. They are easier to ignore before you see their faces. It is easier to pretend they are not real before you hold them in your arms. But once you do, everything changes." -David Platt

Orphan.

Orphan is a word we seem to have stopped using and in the process stopped seeing an entire group of human beings.

I was teaching a class on poetry and a middle school girl asked me why I choose to write mostly about sad subjects. For me I choose to write mostly about what we often don't talk about. The sad part in my opinion is not talking about what we see.

I was first asked about my thoughts on orphans seven years ago, and I had to be honest with the gentleman. I hadn't thought about them. The man then asked why I thought it was that some of the things that are supposed to be at the top of our attention list, seem to get so little of our time.

My conversation that day led to a journey of meeting incredible people, meeting kids I will never be able to forget, stories I'll never be able to unhear or carry on with life like orphans don't exist.

When you research the statistics of the life for a kid who grew up in the system never finding a forever family you will find stats, and stories you wish you had never seen.

"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children" -Nelson Mandela

I don't believe adoption is for everyone, but I do believe action could be.

Awareness, action, pooling resources, and contacts is always a great way to get momentum moving towards change.

I had a conversation with Jason Davis from Starhaven Films about collaborating on a project to help bring awareness. The timing and meeting all lined up as I had just had a conversation with my friend Eric Mills about his organization Faces with Names.

I went to an inspiring Adoption Celebration Day event put on by an organization called Loving Mothers . At the event one of the performers was cellist Jamin Biteler, and I immediately knew he would be perfect to team up with us on this project.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatere in Worthing South Dakota allowed us to use their incredible space to pull this off. I share that string of events only to engourage you to look around and see if there is anything in your personal utility belt you could use on behalf of these kids.

Their are plenty of people and organizatoins out there doing great work, here are links to three of the organizations mentioned above.

Together We Rise

Faces with Names

Loving Mothers