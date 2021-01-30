Check Out This Minnesota Ice Maze

The largest ice maze in the United States is only a short drive away. But it's much more than a maze. With all of the unique activities, this place has to offer, your family could spend the entire day here.

The Zephyr Theatre's Ice Palace Maze just recently opened and has folks from far and wide buzzing about it. Located in the town of Stillwater, it not only has the country's biggest maze, but also hot chocolate and smores, an ice bar, and even a 36' ice slide for kids of all ages.

This maze took over 500 thousand pounds of ice to make, then, a number of days to carve out the more than 1500 carefully carved blocks. It's a half-mile of twisted pathways, along with a 9' wall. Once you're able to conquer the maze, you're rewarded with the (optional) ice slide.

Outside the maze, you might be lucky enough to see the Ice Queen, Elsa, strolling the grounds.

