Check Out This Haunted South Dakota Hotel

On July 1, 1928, one of the most historic hotels in South Dakota opened its doors.

"Hotel Alex Johnson is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been a member of the National Tour Association since 1981. The hotel is also a member of the Association of Historic Hotels of the Rockies and has been a recipient of the First Governor’s Great Service Award and Governor’s Service Star"-Alex Johnson.

Located in downtown Rapid City the hotel took inspiration from Alex Carlton Johnson's hopes to pay tribute to "the Native Americans and the Black Hills that surrounded him."

However, the Alex Johnson also has a haunted past according to Historic Hotels.org, and has even been featured on Ghost Hunters for its paranormal activity.

Some hotel guests still claim that the same bride walks about the eighth floor, seeking her revenge on those who caused her death.

Supposedly in room 812, the window is usually found open in the morning where the bride was suspected to have jumped to her death.

Other guests have said that they have seen the hotel's founder Alex Johnson himself as they claim he since his death in 1938 remains at the hotel to continue to oversee its daily operations.

The last ghost that has been said to be seen at the Alex Johnson is a young girl who knocks on guests' doors at night. What's more creepy than hearing a knock on your door in the middle of the night? hearing a high-pitched giggle coming from down the corridor. Spooky!

Sources: Alex Johnson & Historic Hotels.org

