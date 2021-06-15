Check Out These 5 Rare Animals That Live In South Dakota

South Dakota is no stranger to wildlife wandering in both the East and West River areas. Whether it's a wild turkey trying to cross Minnesota Avenue or buffalo roaming the plains, animals are a huge part of the state.

The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks is a great resource to learn more about the state and national parks as well as the wildlife in the state. It's pretty common to see deer, walleye fish, and pheasants. But what about the animals you really don't see? I'm not talking about the animals that like to hide or camouflage themselves. I'm more curious about the rare and almost extinct creatures that live in the state.

South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks identifies a whole list of rare animals that live in South Dakota. Although there are a ton of animals listed, for the sake of time, I'm only going to mention five of them.

You truly never know what you will find in South Dakota! You can check out more rare animals in South Dakota by clicking here.

Sources for animals: The Many-Lined Skink, Pygmy Shrew, Great Egret, Black-Footed Ferret, and Blanding's Turtle