Check out South Dakota’s 90 Mile Yard Sale!

Wanna get out and see a yard sale? How about a 90-mile yard sale? Well, you can do just that this June in South Dakota.

In what can only be described as a scavenger's dream come true, 12 South Dakota towns are participating in this massive yard sale.

According to Only in Your State, the enormous yard sale begins on June 25th and goes through the 27th. It includes the following towns, all located along or near Interstate 90:

Kadoka

Belvidere

Murdo

Presho

Reliance

Oacoma

Chamberlain

Kimball

White Lake

Plankinton

Stickney

Winner

Platte

According to the scavengers-journey website, you can find a multitude of items at one of the 12 communities sales:

You'll find a treasure trove of goods and hospitality by visiting the vendors & businesses in our participating towns. This one-of-a-kind South Dakota event is brought to you by numerous volunteers & supporters in the towns who make it possible. -Scavengers Journey Website

The 90-mile yard sale is molded after a similar that's held in Nebraska called the "Junk Jaunt". The journey through the central part of South Dakota goes from Kadoka to Stickney and consists of organized flea markets, farmer’s markets, specialty shops, and more.

For more information on this summer's 90-mile yard sale, check out the Scavenger's Journey Website.

You can also see pictures and find more information in the gallery at the Only In Your State website.

Story Source: Only in Your State

Story Source: Scavenger's Journey Website