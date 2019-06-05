Check Out Amateur Meteorologist Frankie MacDonald’s New Book

Our favorite Amateur Meteorologist Frankie MacDonald has a new book out! Frankie MacDonald is an amateur meteorologist from Nova Scotia Canada.

He has been keeping us all safe for years with his weather videos. Frankie has had millions of views on his Youtube videos. Now Frankie has a new book called: “Be Prepared!: The Frankie MacDonald Guide to Life, the Weather, and Everything”.

Frankie and co-author Sarah Sawler outline the book this way: “Ever wonder where clouds come from? Or how meteorologists predict the weather? This brand new book, starring Nova Scotia’s favourite weather reporter, Frankie MacDonald, and written by author Sarah Sawler, shares stories from Frankie’s early years, along with facts about all things sunny, rainy, snowy, and stormy. Filled with pictures, graphics, and advice from Frankie himself, this book has everything you need to Be Prepared!”

“Be Prepared!: The Frankie MacDonald Guide to Life, the Weather, and Everything” is available online at Amazon.com .