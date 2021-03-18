Check Out All These New Binge Watching Options Coming To Netflix
So many of us have been binge-watching shows on all sorts of streaming services while social distancing. Have you watched about everything you care to see on Netflix? Well, then this couldn't be coming at a better time!
There are a whole bunch of new shows and movies that are being released on Netflix in April. And the fine folks at streamersworld.com have put together a full list you can check out. Here is some of the new programming and when you can expect to find it streaming on your TV or device.
April 1
- The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)
- Friends With Benefits (2011)
- Tersanjung the Movie (2021)
- Worn Stories (Season 1)
- Prank Encounters (Season 2)
April 2
- Concrete Cowboy (2021)
- Just Say Yes (2021)
- Madame Claude (2021)
- Sky High (2021)
- The Serpent (TV Mini-series)
April 7
- Snabba Cash (Season 1)
- The Big Day (Collection 2)
- The Wedding Coach (Season 1)
- This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)
April 8
April 9
April 10
April 14
April 15
April 21
April 29
April 30
And just in case you are wondering TV Guide put out the Top 10 Shows To Watch On Netflix for March. This might help ya find something binge-worthy.
- Yes Day
- Ginny & Georgia
- The One
- The Lost Pirate Kingdom
- Savages
- Last Chance U: Basketball
- Cocomelon
- iCarly
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Paradise PD