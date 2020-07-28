Check Out A WWII Aircraft In Sioux Falls This Week

It's not every day that someone can see an actual B-17 Bomber up close and in person. The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona is giving Sioux Falls residents this unique opportunity this week.

As part of the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour," the original B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” will be at the Maverick Air Center next to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport from now until this Sunday, August 2nd.

This tour brings history to life for people who may not have the chance to visit these warbirds at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. According to the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona website, they state that the purpose of the tour is to bring the "World War II planes to the public to fulfill our mission of educating generations about the role of aviation in combat history." The tours would not be possible without the volunteer Arizona Commemorative Air Force members. These men and women take the time to learn the planes' histories and then go on location to teach visitors about the timeless aircrafts.

Did I mention you can actually fly in the plane? Well, buckle up! Patrons do have the option to ride in the B-17 Bomber “Sentimental Journey” beginning on Friday, July 31st until its last day on base from 9 AM until 1 PM. The P-51C Mustang "Tuskegee Airmen" will also join the B-17 on Saturday, August 1st. You can find the flying times and pricing information for these historic planes here.

Seems like every event that happens in Sioux Falls these days has to somehow relate back to COVID-19, and this plane tour is no different. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, the members of the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona are requesting you to stay home. They are also encouraging visitors to practice social distancing while around the aircraft. If they so chose, individuals can feel free to wear a face mask or face covering.

Click here to learn more about the "Flying Legends of Victory Tour" and the one-of-a-kind B-17 Bomber in Sioux Falls.