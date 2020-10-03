Cheapest Towns to Live In South Dakota (Top 10)

According to multiple studies done over the years, South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by homesnacks.net ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. But which cities in South Dakota are the cheapest?

Homesnacks list of the top 10 cheapest towns to live in South Dakota has towns from both east and west river. Here's the list.

Freeman: With a population of just under 2,000, this delightful little town about an hour outside of Sioux Falls is number one on the list. Houses sell at an average of only $81,000 in Freeman. Britton: Located in Northeastern South Dakota (just south of the North Dakota border), Britton is a quiet town with extremely affordable housing and the easiest place to pay of your mortgage in the entire state. Sign me up! De Smet: With hardly any unemployment to speak of and being the home of Laura Ingalls, De Smet is just about the coziest town to call home in the state. Parkston: Parkston's just 20 miles south of Mitchell and had an astounding (pre-pandemic) unemployment rate of under 1% last year. Winner: This west river town with a population just under 3,000 is a very affordable place to live and raise a family. And who wouldn't want to live in a town that makes you feel like a "winner" every single day, right? Beresford: About a half hour's drive from Sioux Falls, Beresford is one of the most affordable places to live in South Dakota. Interestingly enough, it's also one of the richest towns in the state. Redfield: Named after a railroad official, J.B. Redfield and also known as the "Pheasant Capital of the World". Redfield is a quiet and affordable town that's also home to one of the coolest drive-in theatres in the Mount Rushmore State. Gettysburg: Not only does this town have a famous name, but it's also just 15 miles from the Missouri River and has some of the cheapest housing options in the state. Clear Lake: Located about a half-hour's drive from Watertown, Clear Lake has some of the cheapest renting options in the entire state. Lemmon: Rounding out the top 10 is Lemmon, the only town in the far northwestern part of South Dakota. The town sits just a few miles from the North Dakota border and was named after a cattleman by the name of George Lemmon.

Main Source: HomeSnacks.net