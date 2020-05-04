These long stretches of staying put during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak have seen two very different worlds collide.

One the one side, you have technology playing a major role in getting us through our day-to-day existence of sheltering in place with Zoom calls, kids doing schoolwork on iPads, and the non-stop binge-watching of movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

And while all of that is very 2010s, we're also seeing some trends from decades gone by making big comebacks.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, we're drinking more. But what we're drinking might surprise you.

No longer are we reaching for the latest trendy, more expensive craft beers that have been all the rage lately. Instead, we're getting our suds on the cheap, which means some of the brands from our younger days are living large once again.

inMarket tracked sales from March 1 to April 17 and found a whopping 44 percent increase for Busch Light, while sales for Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, and Natural Light were up nearly 20 percent.

Overall, Nielsen data shows sales of booze are up 55 percent, with tequila, gin, and wine leading the way for the non-beer drinkers out there.

And all of that over-imbibing in alcohol is apparently taking its toll on our common sense.

Cosmetify has discovered a 124-percent increase in Google searches for 'how to cut a mullet'.

It looks like when we're all together in public again some of us are going to have some serious explaining to do.