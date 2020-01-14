The Fire on the Mountain Tour is coming to the 2020 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, South Dakota. The Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band will perform Friday, September 4.

Two of the most recognized names in southern rock who have left a huge mark in the music industry.

Daniels has been inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame, has a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

From a state release, “The Marshall Tucker Band helped originate and personify what was to become known as Southern rock, and I was privileged to watch it all come together in the ’70s, night after night,” confirms the legendary Charlie Daniels. “In fact, the Charlie Daniels Band has played more dates with the Marshall Tucker Band over the past 45 years than any other band we’ve ever worked with.”

A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 18, followed by backrest holders on June 8 and June 11 for Friends of the Fair. General public ticket sales will begin on June 15.

The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3, through Monday, September 7.

