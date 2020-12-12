Charley Pride Dies at Age 86 of COVID- 19 Complications

Country superstar Charley pride has died at the age of 86, according to multiple sources. Pride, who less than a month ago accepted the lifetime achievement award at the CMA awards and even performed at the show, was pronounced dead today, due to complications from COVID- 19.

Not only was Pride a Country Music Hall of Famer, but he also revolutionized the industry, becoming the first African-American star of the genre. With legendary hits like Kiss an Angel Good Morning, Is Anybody Going to San Antone, Just Between You and Me, and countless others, Pride was one of country music's all-timers. He went to number one on the country charts 29 times since he first came on the scene in 1969 and won CMA Entertainer of the year in 1971.

Click the link below to see his final performance at last month's CMA Awards Show.

Story Source: CMT