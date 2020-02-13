Changes to Concerts at the Sioux Empire Fair Coming

The Sioux Empire Fair announced today that VIP sections will open for future concerts at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds during fair time.

According to a press release, the Sioux Empire Fair is excited to announce a new VIP section in the grandstand area of the Campbell’s Main Stage during the fair. This year for the grandstand entertainment on August 1-5 and August 7 the Sioux Empire Fair will have an exclusive VIP area. This VIP area will be an exclusive standing room section that is closest to the stage. There will be a limited number of tickets available for the VIP area which will be $20 a ticket. These tickets will go on sale Monday, June 1st at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office in the Armory on the north end of the fairgrounds.

The rest of the standing room floor area and the seated area of the grandstand will be general admission and is free with paid fair admission. VIP tickets do not include admission to the fair and are standing room only.

There are several concert announcements on the way for Sioux Empire Fair 2020!

