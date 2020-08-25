The Helpline Center exists to connect people with the support they may not currently have. But they can't do it alone. They need other people who care about their friends and neighbors, their communities, individuals, and families who are less fortunate than the rest of us.

This is the other half of the connections they foster. Connecting people who need help with people who can. These changemakers make our world a little bit better for the rest of us. Volunteering eases loneliness and isolation for volunteers and the people they are assisting.

The good news is, we can all be changemakers by doing simple acts of kindness. The secret is to take action, give some of your free time to someone else, and the opportunities are all around us.

The Helpline Center Basic Needs Donation Drive - Is going on now and ends Monday, August 31. This drive is going on in the Sioux Falls area, Brookings County, and also the Black Hills region.

You are encouraged to drop off your donations, in Sioux Falls, at the Non-Profit Center at 1000 N. West Avenue. The name "Basic Needs" says it all as far as what is needed.

Some items to include:

Hygiene items - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, travel-size shampoo, conditioner, and body soap, travel-size deodorant, hand lotion, and shaving cream, sanitizing wipes (of any size), and hand sanitizer.

School supplies - Spiral notebooks, looseleaf paper, pocket folders, No.2 or mechanical pencils, colored pencils, erasers, black or blue pens, highlighters, crayons, markers, pencil boxes or pouches, children's scissors, and glue.

Whatever you can do to help will be appreciated more than you'll ever know. For more information, call 211, see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.