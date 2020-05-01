All sports leagues have had to make adjustments to due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Champions Tour is the latest to do so.

Even though many events in June and July were affected, the Sanford International made the cut.

According to the Champions Tour, the Sanford International is still on schedule to be played with fans September 11-13 with a purse of $1.8 million.

Even though some events have been canceled, so have just been rescheduled, and here is a look at the entire schedule.

However, the revenue model for the Champions Tour is different than the PGA so without fans, it would be hard to keep the other events going if certain restrictions weren't lifted in some states moving forward.

