Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher Commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers

One of the top football and wrestling recruits in South Dakota has made his sport and college decision.

Nash Hutmacher has dominated the high school wrestling and football scene over the last couple of years. He recently received national recognition by USA Today for his wrestling season, and on the football side, he was listed as a four-star defensive line recruit by 24/7 Sports and Rivals.

As a highly touted recruit, Hutmacher had a couple of tough decisions to make. Football or Wrestling? Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Missouri, or Oregon? His decision has been made as Nash announced his commitment to play football at Nebraska on Saturday morning (June 29).

Hutmacher will enter his senior year at Chamberlain this upcoming fall and he will participate in his normal football, wrestling, and track seasons.