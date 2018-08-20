MSN.com put together a list of the best dessert spots in every state by using Foursquare's algorithm to determine the sugary winners.

The criteria used in the algorithm to make the list included, but were not limited to, "number of check-ins at each establishment, rating signals from customers, and a lot of other pertinent information to determine the top-ranked dessert spot for every state," according to the article.

South Dakota's #1 dessert place is right here in Sioux Falls. CH Patisserie was named the top spot to get your sweet tooth satisfied.

I must agree. Everything I have had from there has been delicious! Never been disappointed. Plus, there are new macaron flavors all the time! Not to mention, everything there is so pretty! You almost don't want to eat it, but you do.

CH Patisserie (Used with Permission)

Now, there is Parlour Ice Cream around the corner! So much sugary satisfaction! And all from the same guy! Chris Hanmer owns both sweet shops! Yum!

Now, I bet you're curious about our neighboring state's and their #1. Well, let me tell you. North Dakota's #1 is Sandy's Donuts and Coffee Shop in Fargo. Oh my gosh, I've been there!

Nebraska's #1 is Ted & Wally's Ice Cream in Omaha since 1984. Minnesota's #1 is Glam Doll Donuts in Minneapolis and Iowa's #1 is Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, IA! Oh my gosh, I've been there too!

I guess I better get to Omaha and Minneapolis to try the other two places! Challenge accepted!

See Also: