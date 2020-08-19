Sioux Falls Century Theaters are set to open this Saturday, August 21, according to Cinemark. We've been without the theater experience for a long time now, and frankly, I really miss the popcorn. I miss seeing the latest Marvel movies with my sons on the opening weekend. But as the theaters are beginning to reopen, will we feel comfortable at the big screen experience?

Century Theaters welcomes you back and have taken cleaning and sanitization very seriously. "For everyone’s safety, face masks are required in our theatres except when eating & drinking in auditoriums."

And, they're welcoming us back with a fun idea. Host your own screening for up to 20 guests. Imagine snacking​ on popcorn, laughing with friends and family, and enjoying your ​choice of one of our classic fan-favorites or new release movies in the privacy​ and comfort of your own auditorium. ​Book online easily & instantly. Only $99-$175!

The concessions are deeply discounted, too, and we like this...a lot!

$5 large popcorn

$3.50 large fountain drink or ICEE

$2.50 candy

Some of the classic films available are:

Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Goonies

Ghostbusters

Jurassic Park

Back to the Future

The Greatest Showman

The Empire Strikes Back

Grease

Check out more available movies here and see you at the movies!