Centerville Tornado Days a Whirlwind of Activities

Small town summertime celebrations are part and parcel of what it means to grow up in most of South Dakota. Each one is unique to the community celebrating, but they are all reflections of the people who call that place their home. This is definitely true of Centerville's "Tornado Days" Summer celebration!

It begins Wednesday, July 3 and runs through Sunday, July 7 and features a wide array of traditional and unique (some might say quirky) events. For instance, on the "somewhat unusual" spectrum, you'll find the Tippy Cup Tournament, Lawnmower Poker Run and Toilet Bowl Races.

More traditional offerings include the bean bag, co-ed sand volleyball, and slow-pitch softball tourneys, a fireman's street dance, kids bike parade, a 3K and 5K Run/Walk, not to mention the Zebra doughnut eating contest, featuring one of the most famous doughnuts in this area!

Tornado Days will also include inflatables for the kids, a pub crawl, (for slightly older kids) a car and motorcycle show and poker run, a duck drop, a veteran's appreciation ceremony and of course, fireworks! But this is just the short list!

If you want the full schedule of events, just wander over to the City of Centerville's Tornado Days page online and events page on Facebook .