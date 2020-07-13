Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic is Coming

Tee em high and let fly. Then, hook the largest and weigh-in for the 5th Annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic. Each year some of the area’s top sports professionals return to South Dakota and compete in two sports that are not normally in their wheelhouse, fishing, and golf.

Over the years we’ve had the support of Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, Zach Zenner of the Detroit Lions, and MMA star Devin Clark. These sports pros have become very dear friends of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire which has a mission to nurture, educate, and enrich children and youth for lifelong success.

The two-day event begins Friday, July 24 with the Celebrity Golf Classic at the Lake Region Golf Course adjacent to Lake Poinsett with a shotgun start at 12:00 PM. Day-2, Saturday, July 25 teams will launch their boats a few miles south on Highway 81 at Lake Albert for the Celebrity Walleye Classic. There are three flights, Flight #1 Start 8:00 AM, Flight #2 Start 8:20 AM and Flight #3 Start 8:40 AM.

Organizers have made it very affordable this year:

Walleye Classic: $200 per team of 2-4 anglers

Golf Classic: $400 per 4 person team

Golf/Walleye Package: $550 for both events if 2+ anglers also golf in Golf Classic

There will be great food and plenty of prizes too. No time to waste, register your team by calling Amy Sumner at 605.306.5337.