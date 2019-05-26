Celebrating National Salsa Month! What is Your Favorite Salsa?

I can proudly admit that I'm one of those weirdos they make National Daily Holiday Day and National Month Calendars for.

I was checking the breakdown for the month of May and we are celebrating our military all month long.

According to the National Calendar Website I frequently check on a daily basis May is also National Salsa Month .

If I'm being completely honest I have never been a huge salsa fan, but some Incas Homemade Salsa converted me.

Not only did they win me over with their salsa, but once they started selling their queso dip in stores I started putting that amazing cheesy queso on everything!

Who would have guessed the salsa and queso that now finds its way onto so many weekly meals at my house started out as a hobby.

From a story in Sioux Falls Business Journal with Jody Schwan :

“We started selling salsa in town as a hobby thing in maybe 2003 or 2004,” said Julio Espino, who owned Inca Mexican Restaurant at the time. “Then we got real serious in 2012.”

To read the entire story click here .

Sources: National Calendar / Sioux Falls Business with Jody Schwan