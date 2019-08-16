Believe it or not, back-to-school time is here! For a lot of children, this period of time signifies the excitement of a new school year, getting to see friends again, learning new and exciting things, maybe even getting some new clothes.

But for some children and their families, this time of year can be extremely stressful. Finances can be stretched to the limit by a long list of school supplies, added to existing obligations like rent, electricity, groceries, car payments, etc. Sometimes necessities, like new socks and underwear, get left behind.

That is where the 18th Annual Celebrating Families Free Back-to-School Fair comes in!

It is Saturday, August 17, from 9 AM to 1 PM at St. Joseph Cathedral Elementary School at the corner of West 4th street and North Duluth Avenue (601 W. 4th Street). A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and pop will be provided until they're gone.

There will be games and prizes, arts and crafts, and kids can check out an ambulance and fire engine. Free bike helmets will be given away while supplies last. There will also be free vision screenings, oral health tips, outdoor safety information, parenting tips and so much more.

Children must be accompanied by a parent and each child will receive only one package each of new socks and underwear.

For more information see Celebrating Families Facebook page or call 605-331-5724.