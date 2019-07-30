Celebrating Families Free Back-to-School Fair Coming Soon

It is so hard to believe that it is almost August and back-to-school time is right around the corner! For a lot of children, this period of time signifies the excitement of a new school year, getting to see friends again, learning new and exciting things, maybe even getting some new clothes.

But for some children and their families, this time of year can be extremely stressful. Finances can be stretched to the limit by a long list of school supplies, added to existing obligations like rent, electricity, groceries, car payments, etc. Sometimes necessities, like new socks and underwear, get left behind.

That is where the 18th Annual Celebrating Families Free Back-to-School Fair comes in!

It is coming up on Saturday, August 17, from 9 AM to 1 PM at St. Joseph Cathedral Elementary School at the corner of West 4th street and North Duluth Avenue (601 W. 4th Street). A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and pop will be provided until they're gone.

There will be games and prizes, arts and crafts, and kids can check out an ambulance and fire engine. Free bike helmets will be given away while supplies last. There will also be free vision screenings, oral health tips, outdoor safety information, parenting tips and so much more.

Children must be accompanied by a parent and each child will receive only one package each of new socks and underwear.

Last year they gave over 1,000 children new socks and underwear and anticipate doing the same this year. They don't want to have to turn anyone away, so please donate if you can. There are collection boxes at all Lewis stores here in Sioux Falls.

You can also drop off new socks and underwear, (girls and boys sizes 4T through kids 14-16) as well as cash donations (tax-deductible) at Prairie View Prevention Services at 822 E. 41st Street.

For more information see Celebrating Families Facebook page or call 605-331-5724.