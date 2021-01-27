Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day with OPH!

Any national day that involves food always gives people a little extra "pep in their step." A national day with pancakes? Be ready to join the Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls for all the fun!

On Thursday, January 28th, the Original Pancake House is welcoming all pancake lovers to join them to celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day! You had me at pancakes...YUM!

To celebrate this sweet treat, Original Pancake House is offering its customers a short stack of blueberry pancakes for just $5.00! That's not the only deal the popular breakfast venue is offering. The Original Pancake House is providing these delicious pancakes and a whole lot more to go!

The Breakfast Bundles To Go from the Original Pancake House are the "must-have" meals for your family, office, and friends to start your morning. Some of the Original Pancake House Breakfast Bundles options include Bacon and Eggs, Ham and Eggs, Stuffed Hashbrowns, The Jan Scram, and Huevos Rancheros. Of course, all the Breakfast Bundle options come with pancakes. These hearty meals can feed from four to 12 hungry individuals.

The best part? The staff at the Original Pancake House will bring your Breakfast Bundle To Go order to your car every weekday, Monday through Friday. Just call 30-minutes ahead of time so you can drive up to one of the designated Original Pancake House drive-up spots.

There is a lot of excitement happening at the Original Pancake House tomorrow, January 28th. I'll be at the local breakfast hotspot all morning long to tell you about all the great food and the Original Pancake House family from 7 AM to 10 AM.

I hope to see you at the Original Pancake House tomorrow to celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day!

