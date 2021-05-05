The Sioux Empire cannot get enough of yummy pancakes especially when they are from the Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls!

There is no better way to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 9th than enjoying breakfast as a family at the Original Pancake House. However, if you prefer to spend the morning at home, then you can still count on the Original Pancake House to provide you with undoubtedly the best breakfast in the Sioux Empire!

The Original Pancake House is offering all its fans the Mother's Day to-go orders! As long as you call in advance, your Mother's Day breakfast plans are all set!

Just call 605-271-7223 and place your special order by this Saturday, May 8th. Make sure you tell the crew at the Original Pancake House what time you need to pick up your order on Mother’s Day. They can prepare breakfasts fit for smaller families as well as larger clans up to 20 people!

Besides commemorating Mother's Day, every day is a reason to celebrate when you visit the Original Pancake House! From its eggs and thick, crispy bacon to its fluffy pancakes, you'll never leave hungry at the Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls!

Want to learn more about the Mother's Day bundles and other specials the Original Pancake House has to offer? Then be sure to visit on Thursday, May 6th for your most important meal of the day!

Be sure to stop by the Original Pancake House on 41st Street and Kiwanis for pancakes. I guarantee you will just LLLLOOOOVVEEE them!