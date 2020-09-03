This ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has served as an important reminder to all of us that most of the basic hygiene practices we were taught as kids still apply today to avoid the exposure to, and the spreading of, germs.

And while the question of whether to wear a mask or not has become an unexpected political debate, no one is questioning the health benefits of a good, old fashioned hand washing.

BestLife knows that a lot of the germs we come in contact with end up on our hands and then get transmitted into our system when we touch our mouth, nose, and face with those same unwashed appendages.

To help remind us of some of the most common places where germs live, they're passing along a list of 'don't touch' items from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.