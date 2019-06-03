CDC Grosses People Out About Tick Warning

The CDC offered this fine post on Facebook last week and, understandably, people were a little ticked. This picture of a poppy seed muffin had this caption below it, "Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites."

Ugh.

Doing what social media users do best, they weighed in. One person wrote, "My love for lemon poppy seed muffins has suddenly vanished. Thanks, CDC." Another wrote, "My summer bod thanks the CDC for the photo that started it all."

The CDC took it all in stride and followed up the comments with a gem of their own. "Sorry we ticked some of you off!"