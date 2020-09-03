CDC Allows Military Veteran’s Dog To Stay In The US

The CDC signed an agreement with Paws of War in order to allow a military veteran's companion dog into the US according to Long Island News 12.

Staff Sgt. AJ Karrish urged local officials along with the CDC to help keep Harley, a dog who has been with Karrish since his deployment to the Middle East, from being sent back to their former location that was caused by a paperwork error.

Karrish found Harley as a stray while in a combat zone and was later adopted by the military base.

When Karrish was allowed to return home, Harley was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"The Air National Guard veteran teamed up with the Long Island Congressional delegation to stop Harley from being sent back. Rep. Kathleen Rice was among those to write the CDC to keep the pup in the United States"- Long Island News 12.

A program by the name of Paws of War also joined the efforts to try and make sure dogs like Harley who were previously overseas are vaccinated and then safely brought into the US.

But this case was the first time Paws of War had an issue like this.

Today, Septemeber 3, the CDC stated that it had issued a permit that will allow Harley into the US.

Rep. Kathleen Rice said that she is "..grateful to the CDC and HHS for doing the right thing and allowing Harley entry into the United States."

Source: Long Island News 12