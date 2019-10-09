Caving In to Reality of Cooler South Dakota Weather

Tuesday, I fought like the dickens to hold on to Summer. I know, I know, Summer '19 is over, but I tried. I wasn't alone. I noticed a co-worker driving his convertible to work with the top down Wednesday morning. The thermometer said 51 degrees. We're tough here in South Dakota and we hang on with all our might to even thoughts of warmer weather. But that weather is changing.

In the next few hours, we'll see temperatures 30 to 40 degrees cooler. To our west and north, there's the talk of significant snow. Snow in October isn't that unusual. Last year, we picked up several inches on October 14, 2018. Sounds like we could be a few days earlier in parts of the state.

So last night I caved in. I broke down. I put my shorts away for the year. [I left one pair readily available] I figured I had a total meltdown when my wife asked me to put together a batch of chili. Usually, we hold on soups like chili until the weather is a bit chillier. But yesterday I gave in and put a batch together.

How about you? Have you done anything to keep hanging on to warmer weather, even the thought of warmer weather? If you have I'd love to hear from you. You can email me at jdcollins@kikn.com.