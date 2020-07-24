Cattle Rustling Evidently Still a Thing in South Dakota

I came across this notice on my Facebook feed earlier today. Officials are on the lookout for 'cattle rustlers.' That's right, in a day and age when everyday citizens are wearing a mask into stores, there are evidently some individuals who're predecessors may have brought a bandanna up over their nose back in the old days.

This is what the post read from the Bon Homme County Sherriff's office;

This reward is not a Bon Homme County reward, and this is a Yankton County case but figured we would share.

Livestock producers in the area be sure to get a head count on your pastures as it appears that we have a cattle thief in the area.

Attention: Please share!!! REWARD!! $10,000 and an additional $2,000 from Stockmen's Livestock for the information, arrest, conviction, and return of 17 Fall bread cows that were stolen the evening of July 21st, or the morning of July 22nd SW of Lesterville, SD. These cows could consist of black, black baldy, or red in color. Some of the cows will be branded with a JD with K underneath. Horses were used in this crime, so keep this in mind. Please call Dan Kubal at 605-660-3393 or Jodi Kubal at 605-661-6292. Please If you have information or are suspicious of any activity, please contact your local sheriff's department or call Dan or Jodi ASAP! Please share this post!