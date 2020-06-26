Catfish Bay’s ‘Greatest Show on H2O’ to Return July 4th

One more staple of a Sioux Empire summer makes its return next week.

The Greatest Show on H2O will hit Catfish Bay water park again beginning, on Saturday (July 4).

Catfish Bay has been in operation, putting on shows and training skiers for over 25 years here in Sioux Falls.

If you've lived in the Sioux Falls area for any length of time, you know the family-friendly water skiing show is known for its amazing water skiing tricks and stunts.

A water skiing team consisting of over 30 water ski performers, boat drivers, actors, sound technicians help to put on a water skiing show that typically lasts nearly two hours.

As Dakota News Now reports, the Greatest Show on H2O will be a little different in 2020. All the reserved seats for every performance will be socially distanced, with groups separated from each other.

General admission ticket holders are asked to please do the best job you can in practicing social distancing habits while in attendance.

Outside of the Saturday (July 4) opening all Catfish Bay shows will be held on Friday nights beginning at 7 PM.

The final show of the season will be on Labor Day starting at 2 PM.

See, Catfish Bay's social distancing plan, reserve a seat, get ticket information, and buy your Greatest Show on H2O tickets here.

Source: Dakota News Now