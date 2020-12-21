Carson Wentz Wants Out of Philly If He Has To Be a Backup

According to reports, Carson Wentz has no intention of being Jalen Hurts backup in Philadelphia and if that is going to be the case, he is going to want to move on from the Eagles.

ESPN reports that Wentz will seek a trade from Philadelphia if the future is Hurts at quarterback.

Wentz lost his job to Hurts two weeks ago and the Eagles are 1-1 with Hurts at the helm and the offense is clearly progressing more with Wentz on the bench.

All year I have been telling anyone who will listen that it is evident Wentz will never reach his ceiling in Philadelphia and he has completely lost any confidence he once had.

A departure from Philadelphia may be the best for both parties as Hurts seems to fit the offense better and if someone will take Wentz enormous contract, it could give him a fresh start that he desperately needs.

On Sunday, in Hurts second start, he threw for 338 yards with three touchdowns in the 33-26 loss to Arizona.

The Eagles play the Cowboys and the Washington Football Team in their final two games of the 2020 season as the Eagles have some important decisions to make about the future of their franchise at QB.

