Carson Wentz Says He Could Be a Better Teammate

In a surprising article a couple of weeks ago, unnamed Philadelphia Eagles players called out Carson Wentz for being 'selfish' and accused the quarterback of being a bad teammate.

At the time, many refuted the article and some current Eagles players came out publicly and proclaimed the piece to be false.

Since then, the speculation has grown on whether there was some truth to the piece and how much of it actually was factual.

The former NDSU star has now come out and addressed the article.

During a sit down interview with some reporters recently at a Eagles practice, Wentz admitted he could be a better teammate moving forward.

"I know who I am, first of all. I know how I carry myself. I know I'm not perfect. I know I have flaws, so I'm not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up. I'm not going to do that. But at the end of the day, I will say our locker room is really close. If there were guys that had issues, in hindsight, I wish we could have just talked about them. But, again, I don't know how that all happened and everything with that."

He went on to say that some of the verbiage used in the piece was somewhat accurate.

"I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish. I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There's human elements to that, that I really look at and say, 'Well, I can get better.'"

In addition to the comments he had about the story itself, Wentz gave a little behind the scenes of maybe why he acted as he did.

"You go through the [ACL] injury, and you're just 100 percent determined to get back, that's, like, what my mind is on. And looking back, were there things that maybe I neglected as a teammate and as a friend because I was just so determined and that's all that mattered?"

Is this something that we should indict Wentz on moving forward? My answer would be NO.

He is a young and talented QB who has experienced two tough injuries all while his team experienced success without him.

Human nature can be a tough thing to over come and moving forward we will see if Wentz can do so and lead the Eagles back to another Super Bowl.