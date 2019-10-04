Cardinals Hold off Braves in NLDS Opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals look as gritty as ever. The Atlanta Braves also started down a familiar path.

Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong each hit two-run doubles in the ninth inning as the Cardinals overcame shaky defense and a wild finish to extend Atlanta’s postseason misery, holding off the Braves 7-6 in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Thursday night.

The Cardinals fell behind 3-1 _ hurt by their normally reliable defense. But Paul Goldschmidt homered in the eighth, sparking a two-run outburst that tied it 3. In the ninth, the Cardinals blew it open against Braves closer Mark Melancon.

Game 2 Friday sends St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty against Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz.

