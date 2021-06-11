Car Speeding at 115 Mph Part of Fatal Sioux Falls Crash

Police now have a clearer picture of what unfolded during a horrific car accident responsible for killing two people and severely injuring several others on (May 8) in eastern Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now is reporting the investigation into the (May 8) fatal Sioux Falls crash is nearly complete. As of this time, the findings show that a 2007 Chrysler Sebring attempting to turn west onto Arrowhead Parkway from Highline Avenue was struck by a 2006 Subaru Impreza that had run a red light. According to the report, the Subaru Impreza was traveling at a speed of 115 mph, and the Chrysler Sebring was traveling at 23 mph at the time the two vehicles collided.

The crash resulted in the death of the driver and the front seat passenger of the Chrysler Sebring. Two additional people riding in the backseat of the Sebring were also severely injured during the crash.

The two 23-year-old males riding in the Subaru Impreza traveling at 115 mph were also severely injured during the collision, with the driver sustaining life-threatening injuries. Their updated condition is not known at this time.

According to Dakota News Now, the passengers in the Chrysler Sebring were employees of Buffalo Wild Wings and were in the process of heading home after their shift when the accident happened.

One of the crash survivors, 17-year-old Gia Elumbaring, suffered multiple injuries that have required several different surgical procedures. Elumbaring is still receiving treatment in a Sioux Falls hospital for her injuries.

Since the accident, a GoFundMe page was created by her family that has raised over $15,000 to date to help with expenses.

The big heart of the Sioux Empire was once again on full display last week when another fundraiser helped bring in an additional $3,000 that will go towards Gia's medical expenses.

Dakota News Now reports once the investigation is fully completed, authorities will send the report to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review. Charges resulting from the accident will be determined at that time.

