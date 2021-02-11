Car Goes 102mph Indoors. Yes, It’s a Big Deal

100 miles per hour in a car. That was a huge breakthrough a century ago, but today it's not that exciting when you consider that pretty much any car sold in America during the last 20 years can travel at the speed.

Granted, there are no public roads in America where you can legally drive that fast. However, it's nice to know that your car or truck can probably go that fast if you were on I-90 trying to escape a giant asteroid that was going to smash into Sioux Falls. I'm sure the Highway Patrol would give you a pass in that situation.

What is a big deal though is a car traveling 100 mph inside. In fact, it's such a big deal that it's never been done.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The standing Guinness World Record for indoor top speed was set in 2013 when a driver in what amounts to be a non-street legal modified gocart traveled 86.99 mph in Helsinki, Finland.

Porsche wanted that record and they were going to attempt it in a street-legal, full-sized car.

But the problem was two-fold. First, finding a car that will accelerate quickly enough to hit 100 mph and then quickly be able to stop before running into a concrete wall. The second hurdle is finding a building long enough to attempt the stunt.

Porsche was able to overcome both issues. The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S has the electric equivalent of 750 hp and all-wheel drive for maximum grip. That combination helps the Taycon accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds. The Taycan also has huge carbon-ceramic brakes that probably cost more than my car to quickly slow the car down to a stop.

So now that the right car has been chosen, what about the building? Porsche headed down to New Orleans to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With over one million square feet of exhibit space and spanning 11 city blocks, it is the largest contiguous exhibit hall in the United States.

American Driver Leh Keen was behind the wheel for the Guinness World Record attempt and he broke it on the first run with a speed of 102.65 mph. Keen said the attempt wasn't as easy as it looked.

“I didn’t really appreciate the scale of the record attempt until my first exploratory run. The surface is so unpredictable, so slick, that you have to have complete trust in your car. It truly was like ice – and you’re accelerating flat out, facing a really hard wall at the end. Suddenly, even in a massive space like the one we had, it seems very small,” said Keen after his record attempt.

Records were meant to be broken and with so many fast cars available today, I bet it won't be long before this record is challenged.