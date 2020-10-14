Car Crashes Through Empire Hy-Vee Doors

Hy-Vee, like many other stores, has done a good job making shopping as contact-free as possible, for people who prefer it that way. This includes their Aisles Online program, and of course drive-through pharmacy services.

However, I'm guessing that last night's occurrence was more than likely one drive-through experience the Empire Hy-vee at 49th & Louise Avenue, would have preferred to avoid.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, at 9:53 PM on Tuesday, October 13, a shopper was driving a 2011 Honda Accord in the Hy-Vee parking lot and suddenly accelerated forward through the doors near the pharmacy and drive-through lane area.

The 48-year-old man from Hartford was believed to have suffered some sort of medical issue and was unaware of what had happened until after the crash. He was transported to the hospital, and it was reported later that he was not injured.

The driver was cited for driving without proof of insurance.

The damage to the Hy-Vee building is estimated at around $50,000. The investigation is continuing.

Source: Sioux Falls Police Department News Briefing