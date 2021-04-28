Car Collides With Bear in Minnesota

Two individuals are now recovering after a rare collision with a bear on a Minnesota Highway.

The two were driving northbound on MN Highway 25 on their way to Brainerd when the incident occurred.

While on their way to see some friends, 20-year-old, Cynthia Thompson, along with 19-year-old Tyler Peterson struck a bear while traveling at speeds of approximately 70 mph.

Thompson was the passenger, with Peterson driving at the time of the incident.

Thompson recalled the accident as a terrifying experience:

I remember being hit. I remember being whipped around the car. I was terrified. I didn’t think I was going to be OK. I literally thought that I was going to die. It came out of nowhere. We didn’t even have time to stop. We hit it full-on at 70 miles per hour. With that impact, it literally felt like we hit a brick wall. -Cynthia Thompson, Passenger in Vehicle

After hitting the bear, the vehicle then hit a number of trees, all while rolling in the ditch.

Upon arrival, local law enforcement asked Thompson's mother if she was interested in keeping the bear, to which Thompson answered with a resounding "no".

Thompson received a minor concussion in the crash, along with a sprained ankle. Peterson is still recovering from soreness.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.

For the full story visit the article at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now