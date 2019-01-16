Car Accident on I-229 in Sioux Falls Kills One

UPDATE : According to Public Information Officer Tony Mangan, a woman driving near mile marker 9 left the roadway. "A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on Interstate 229 when it veered to the left, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2010 Buick Lucerne."

5 o'clock traffic was backed up on Interstate 229 near the Benson Road exit in Sioux Falls after a head-on collision involving two cars happened around 4 PM on Tuesday, (January 15).

KSFY TV is reporting that one person died as a result of the crash, another was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment. The extent of the second victim's injuries is not known at this time.

Tony Mangan, the Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer, told KSFY , crews are still trying to determine the exact cause of the crash. Responders were at the scene of the accident for hours investigating according to reports.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader says the crash occurred in the southbound lanes just south of Benson Road. Rush hour traffic was being diverted off Benson Road, and the on-ramp to I-229 southbound was also blocked from Benson Road.

More information on this crash as it become available.

Source: KSFY TV/Argus Leader