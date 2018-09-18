Captain Marvel’ Trailer: Our 10 Favorite GIFs

Okay we’ve only watched the Captain Marvel trailer about 60 times so far. It’s good. And we are fixated on a few moments already. The opening sequence in the Blockbuster Video. (Wow, what a difference that beginning makes.) Brie Larson showing off that awesome Captain Marvel costume and helmet. And yes, the moment when she punches an old lady in the face. We needed a GIF of that. We needed to watch that over and over again forever.

If you feel the same way, this post is for you. Here are 10 of our favorite GIFs from the Captain Marvel trailer. Use them wisely; with great power comes great responsibility.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

