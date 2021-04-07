Canton, South Dakota PBR Bull Rider Matt Triplett ‘Ready to Ride!’

As we get ready to welcome in the PBR to The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center April 9th-11th, 2021 here in Sioux Falls chances are you might be wondering, why in the heck would a person, in their right mind want to get on a bull? Garth Brooks probably summed it up best in his song The Fever:

Stick a rope on anything because he don't care

He'd even take a ride on the electric chair

We are here 'cause he's not all there tonight

We had the opportunity to talk with PBR Bull Rider Matt Triplett who is originally from Columbia Falls, Montana, and now resides in beautiful Canton, South Dakota. Triplett will be in town with the PBR this weekend.

During our conversation, Matt talked about how he decided to step up his game and get into the business of bull riding. While growing up in Montana, he was taking part in a local 'steer riding.' He was going up against another rider, who seemingly always drew an easy steer to ride; Triplett told me;

I got tired of seeing him on that loper, so I told my Dad I was going to show him and moved up to the real bulls. And I never looked back. I knew it was what I wanted to do.

Triplett talked about staying in shape and working out. He said riding in the PBR involves everything from getting on the practice barrel to taking in a session of hot yoga.

We also chatted a bit about how Matt met his wife. He was in Sioux Falls for the first PBR event at The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and met his wife at the Sheridan Hotel after the event. The two now reside in Canton, South Dakota.

Thank you for sharing this story with your PBR-loving, Facebook and Twitter friends! And good luck to PBR Rider Matt Triplett!