In front of over 8,000 fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Canton and Rapid City Stevens claimed South Dakota state wrestling championships.

The C-Hawks dominance continues in Class B as Canton claimed its third straight championship and fifth overall. Canton finished with a South Dakota wrestling record 240.5 team points and had six wrestlers win the state title in their respective weight classes. Canton also took home the team duals title for Class B. Winner Area finished as runner-ups in Class B with a team score of 173.

Class A proved to be much closer. Rapid City Stevens narrowly defeated Brandon Valley to win its second straight championship. Stevens finished with 159 points with Brandon Valley putting 158 on the board. Rapid City Stevens also won the team duals for this year.

Chamberlain's Nash Hutmacher also made headlines at the state wrestling tournament. The Nebraska football recruit finished his wrestling career with 73 straight pins and he walked away with his fourth Class A individual heavyweight state championship after defeating Brookings' Gus Miller.

