Can’t Buy Hand Sanitizer? Here’s How To Make Your Own

Hand Sanitizer has been selling out at stores because of the threat of Coronavirus. If you can't buy any, here are a few ways to make your own. But please remember these Hand Sanitizer recipes are no substitute for washing your hands which is the best way to protect yourself from spreading germs.

The Hand Sanitizer recipe is from Wellnessmama.com:

Ingredients

1 TBSP rubbing alcohol

1/2 tsp vegetable glycerin (optional)

1/4 cup aloe vera gel

10 drops cinnamon essential oil

10 drops tea tree essential oil

distilled water (colloidal silver/ionic silver adds antibacterial power if available)

other essential oils (just for scent)

Instructions

1. To make, mix aloe vera gel, optional glycerin, and rubbing alcohol in a small bowl.

2. Add cinnamon essential oil and tea tree oil along with a drop or two of any other oils you want to add for scent. Lemongrass, orange, lavender, and peppermint are good choices.

3. Mix well and add distilled water (or colloidal/ionic silver) to thin to desired consistency.

4. Use a small funnel or medicine dropper to transfer hand sanitizer into spray or pump type bottles.

5. Use as you would any other type of hand sanitizer.

And this Hand Sanitizer recipe using Vodka is from Good Housekeeping:

Step 1: Fill your bottle 1/4 to 1/3 of the way full with vodka.

Step 2: Add 10 to 15 drops each of tea tree essential oil and lavender essential oil. These two essential oils have natural anti-bacterial properties, and together they smell great, making them an ideal combo.

Step 3: Fill your bottle the rest of the way with aloe vera gel and shake well.

Step 4: Use as needed.

Remember, hand washing with regular soap and water is always your best bet for killing germs, but a natural, alcohol-based hand sanitizer like this is your next best bet.