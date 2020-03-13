Cancellation of Sports Events

Local sports followed the nation this week in suspending their seasons. And with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's announcement Thursday declaring a State Of Emergency that limits all gatherings in all city-owned facilities to 250 people.

The USHL announced Thursday that it's suspended the season effective immediately. The Stampede will not practice this week. The players will stay with their host families in Sioux Falls at least through the weekend.

The NAIA Division II championship in Sioux Falls and SF Skyforce in the NBA G-League also followed suit. Both the Summit League and Northern Sun Conference have suspended all athletic activities for each of its institutions.

Both Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls have extended Spring Break. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Summit League have suspended all athletic activities.

