Canaries Fight Back, But Lose Home Opener

Home cooking is what the Sioux Falls Canaries were hoping would bring a win their way but they fell short on Friday night.

They started down 9-1, but fought back, only to lose 11-10 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Sioux Falls Canaries stared the season with a 13 game road trip that produced a 6-7 record.

Now 6-8, the Canaries will look to get one step closer to the .500 mark with game two of the series happening Saturday night at the birdcage.

Winnipeg improved to 10-4 with their Friday night win over Sioux Falls.